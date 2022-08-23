Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.66 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.80.

Celanese Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:CE opened at $111.01 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $104.74 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

