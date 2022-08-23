Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in W. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $317,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $317,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $994,669 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of W stock opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $300.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on W shares. StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.