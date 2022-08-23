Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.93 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,755 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,745 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,941. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:NET opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -72.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.76.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

