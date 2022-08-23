Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.98 Million Position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 1,685.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BKF opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

