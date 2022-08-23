Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Zendesk by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,356 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Zendesk by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,695,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,413,000 after purchasing an additional 316,453 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,918,000 after purchasing an additional 87,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,247,000 after purchasing an additional 78,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 1,238.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $136.30. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average of $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $7,673,290.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 751,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,609,280.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,743 shares of company stock valued at $13,115,598. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk to $77.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

