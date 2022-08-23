Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.88.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

About Essex Property Trust

NYSE:ESS opened at $284.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.62 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.18 and its 200 day moving average is $303.71.

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.