Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $4.41 Million in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE WST opened at $311.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $275.89 and a one year high of $475.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.69.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.