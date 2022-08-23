Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,345 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.4 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $137.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.98%.

J. M. Smucker Profile



The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

