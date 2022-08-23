Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,396 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average of $98.99. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

