Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 31,380 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,380 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Overstock.com by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Overstock.com by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Overstock.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Overstock.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $69.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 3.69. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

