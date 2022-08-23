Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,106 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $160.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 255.14%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also

