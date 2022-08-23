Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 44,446 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,997 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRIP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 64.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth $242,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 6.3% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TRIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $39.04. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -110.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.