Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $315.88 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $283.72 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

