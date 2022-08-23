Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,787,000 after acquiring an additional 170,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 339.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

NYSE:DRI opened at $127.14 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average of $127.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.