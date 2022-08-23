Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 264.2% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in ResMed by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $229.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.12 and a 200 day moving average of $226.31.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,481.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,698,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,646. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.