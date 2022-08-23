Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Universal Display by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Universal Display by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Universal Display by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Universal Display by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ OLED opened at $116.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.56. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $98.71 and a 1-year high of $211.99.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.