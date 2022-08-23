Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,471,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,078 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 547,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after buying an additional 96,822 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,602,000 after buying an additional 41,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 306,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 101,927 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGF stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

