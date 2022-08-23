Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,682 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 47,979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,129,000 after purchasing an additional 507,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,553,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,128,000 after purchasing an additional 560,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 32.83.

Lucid Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LCID opened at 16.10 on Tuesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of 13.25 and a one year high of 57.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 18.46 and a 200 day moving average of 20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 7.59.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. The company had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.