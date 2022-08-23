Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,207 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $585.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.92.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $32.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 97.45% and a negative return on equity of 87.86%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSTG shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.14.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

