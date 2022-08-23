Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 12,388 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,388 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEKE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in KE by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,217,000 after acquiring an additional 268,745 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 40,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in KE by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

NYSE BEKE opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

