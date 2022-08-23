Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 15,989 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,989 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PubMatic by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PUBM opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $509,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $446,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $509,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,115 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,939 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PubMatic to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp downgraded PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

PubMatic Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

