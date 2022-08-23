Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 22,350 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,350 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 673.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

XYLD opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.