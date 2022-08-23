Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 7,561 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 87.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after buying an additional 102,224 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at $5,625,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 1,597.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 59,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 55,890 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 213,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,103 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Stock Down 1.5 %

IDCC opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.91.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $298,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,109 shares of company stock valued at $246,746. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

