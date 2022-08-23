Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Phil Urban Buys 79 Shares

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Phil Urban bought 79 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £137.46 ($166.09).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

On Friday, July 22nd, Phil Urban bought 79 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £138.25 ($167.05).

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 164.10 ($1.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £980.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 183.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.56. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 158.80 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 302.80 ($3.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Mitchells & Butlers

MAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.33) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 269 ($3.25).

(Get Rating)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.