Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Phil Urban Buys 79 Shares

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Phil Urban bought 79 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £137.46 ($166.09).
Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 22nd, Phil Urban bought 79 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £138.25 ($167.05).
Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance
Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 164.10 ($1.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £980.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 183.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.56. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 158.80 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 302.80 ($3.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
Featured Stories
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
- The Tipping Point is Finally Arriving for Lemonade
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.