MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $104.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $181.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.57.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

