Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,651,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,954,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $2,890,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.34 and a 200-day moving average of $136.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

