Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

