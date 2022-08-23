Morningstar Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,366 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.