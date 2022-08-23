Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $440.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

