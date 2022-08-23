MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 60 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.5% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.59 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $440.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

