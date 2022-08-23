Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after buying an additional 46,383 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $1,850,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,490,696.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

