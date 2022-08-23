Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $1,769,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,713,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,793,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,282 shares of company stock worth $12,316,194. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,156,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,152,000 after purchasing an additional 147,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,750,000 after acquiring an additional 276,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after acquiring an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,761,000 after acquiring an additional 238,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

MUR stock opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

