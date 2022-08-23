Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Navient were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 1,373.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 670,016 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Navient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,630,000 after purchasing an additional 467,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,191,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Navient by 696.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 273,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.69. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Navient to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

