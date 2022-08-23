New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 944 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 13,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SQM opened at $93.73 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.61. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

