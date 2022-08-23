New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $115,000 in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 8.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in WPP during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 113,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Macquarie downgraded WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.32) to GBX 1,230 ($14.86) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $958.33.

WPP Trading Down 4.7 %

WPP Cuts Dividend

WPP stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9052 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

About WPP

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

