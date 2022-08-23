NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,074 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 455.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 795 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,051 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP stock opened at $83.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.