Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 238 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crane by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,346,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Crane by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,253,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,484,000 after purchasing an additional 38,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crane by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,505,000 after acquiring an additional 35,551 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Crane Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE CR opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

