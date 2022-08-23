Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 3,145 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 395.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NEP opened at $83.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.38. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

