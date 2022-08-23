Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.99 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.