Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 719.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $273,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 304,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,390,032.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,415. 25.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Further Reading

