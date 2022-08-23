Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 172 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Globant were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.14.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of GLOB opened at $222.61 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.63 and its 200-day moving average is $218.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.