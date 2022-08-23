Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 8,120 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 126.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $540.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.33. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCCC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

