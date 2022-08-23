Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,798 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ENI were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of E. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ENI by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 58.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

ENI Stock Up 0.2 %

About ENI

E stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46.

(Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.