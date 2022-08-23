Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,411,000 after acquiring an additional 69,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,236,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $229,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,295,000 after buying an additional 3,666,412 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

