Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

