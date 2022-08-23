Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 81.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Stories

