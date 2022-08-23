Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 69,525 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $427,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 588,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ACI opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.45. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.64.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,861. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

