Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $314,000 Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,287,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,940,000 after buying an additional 1,037,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $84,366,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 27.9% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.9 %

CM stock opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

