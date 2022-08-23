Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $439,657,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,268,000 after buying an additional 791,859 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $148,793,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,162,000 after purchasing an additional 632,809 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,967,000 after purchasing an additional 599,478 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR stock opened at $209.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.65. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

