Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $350,000 Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 208,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 59,595 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 248,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ambev by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 367,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 29,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ambev by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 758,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 24,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Trading Down 1.7 %

ABEV opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.